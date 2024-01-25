Yesterday, the European Commission decided to register our European Citizens' Initiatives, titled ‘Ban on conversion practices in the European Union'.





As the organisers, we call for a ban on interventions aimed at changing, repressing or suppressing the sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression of LGBTQI+ citizens.

In particular, we call on the Commission to propose a directive adding conversion practices to the list of EU crimes or amend the proposed directive on equality to include a ban on conversion practices. We also call for amendments to Directive 2012/29/EU on victims' rights to establish minimum standards on the rights, support and protection of victims of conversion practices.





Next Steps





Following today's registration, we have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support from citizens of at least seven different Member States within one year, the Commission will have to react. The Commission will have to decide whether to take action in response to our request or not, and they will be required to explain their reasoning. The collecting period should last between May 2024 until May 2025.





Background





The European Citizens' Initiative was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty. It is an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens, officially launched in April 2012. Once formally registered, a European Citizens' Initiative allows one million citizens from at least seven EU Member States to invite the European Commission to propose legal acts in areas of its competence. The conditions for admissibility are: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission's powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union. Since the beginning of the European Citizens' Initiative, the Commission has registered 109 initiatives.





Organisers





Mattéo GARGUILO (France), Robin NOËL (France), Daniel MARTINOVIĆ (Croatia), Christoph ALMS (Germany), Óscar RODRÍGUEZ (Spain), Thomas KEFALOS (Greece), Caleb Francesco STOCCO (Italy), Maša JERIĆEVIĆ ŠUŠTERŠIČ (Slovenia), Sonia MANASSES (Romania), Ailsa SPINDLER (Ireland), Adman ŠINDELÁŘ (Czech Republic), Dag FAJT (Poland)



